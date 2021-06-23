Cancel
Image: Jezero Crater's 'Delta scarp'

Cover picture for the articleA Perseverance rover scientist's favorite shot from the young Mars mission provides a new angle on an old and intriguing surface feature. Ask any space explorer, and they'll have a favorite image or two from their mission. For Apollo 8's Bill Anders, it was a picture looking back at the Earth from near the Moon. Astronaut Randy Bresnik prizes a photo of an aurora he took while aboard the International Space Station. And for Vivian Sun, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, it's an image NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took of one of Jezero Crater's escarpments (long, steep slopes at the edge of a plateau) – so far away but yet so tantalizingly close.

