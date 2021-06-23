Seven injured in a three vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co.) Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Colton Demars of Rawlins, Wyoming, 18-year-old Samantha Lloyd of Rawlins, Wyoming, 44-year-old Renuka Senavirathna of Woodland Hills, California, and 45-year-old Priyantha Wathelege of Woodland Hills, California, were all transported to Mercy in Council Bluffs by EMS. 67-year-old Haneef Kitchil of Canoga Park, California, 60-year-old Siriyalatha Adikari of Huntington Beach, California, and 72-year-old Lona Ladrow of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were all transported to the Harlan Hospital by EMS.

According to the report, Siriyalatha Adikari was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4; 72-year-old Todd Ladrow, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving a 2016 Acura MDX; and Colton Demars was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango. All vehicles were heading west on I-80 in the right lane due to road constructions. The Rav4 and Acura were at a near standstill due to traffic backing up. Demars approached the Acura from behind and was unable to stop and rear ended the Acura. The force of the collision pushed the Acura into the rear of the Rav4. All vehicles came to rest in the right lane, blocking the roadway.