Oasis Smart SIM officially announces its partnership with ARIADNEXT to provide a more secure and seamless eSIM digital onboarding solution

Partnership allows customers to extend their IAM infrastructure to add certificate-based identities. Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced a technology partnership with Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, to help customers seamlessly manage their complex and diverse credentialing needs. Customers can now extend their Ping identity and access management solution with Axiad PKI to secure not just users but the growing number of machines, devices, and online interactions on their networks.