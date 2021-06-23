Mapping methane sources in Paris

CEO & Co-Founder of Project Canary, the energy sector ESG data platform and uncompromising certification technology. When it comes to climate change, carbon gets both the headlines and the investment. Because it's key to such a dire problem, it's the most-reported and most-measured metric. Despite all this publicity and published research, this is what we've learned from climate change: Solving the big problem of carbon is something people can't wrap their heads around. It’s too big, too abstract, too intractable.