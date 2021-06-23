YEARY: Revitalizing Commerce Way a good idea

If you look down Tifton’s streets, what will you see?. And I’m not talking about window-shattering movie pyrotechnics. I’m talking about a business boom. In the past week or so here at the Gazette, it seemed we got word nearly every day of businesses, either new or existing, popping up and moving in, especially in the downtown area. As someone who has either walked or drove down those streets for over 30 years, it is very exciting. The proposed reworking and revitalization of Commerce Way only adds to that excitement.