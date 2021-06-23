Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to use the Android Photos Locked Folder feature

By Jack Wallen
TechRepublic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Photos Locked Folder feature has finally arrived and Jack Wallen wants to show you how to use it. It's funny how Google will announce a new feature in an upcoming rollout, only to then hold that feature back, even after the rollout has happened. One such feature is the long overdue Locked Folder feature in Google Photos. This new feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and then set for the June feature drop. The feature drop happened, but the Locked Folder option wasn't available. It took nearly two weeks for the feature to finally make it to my Google Pixel 5. Lo and behold, the feature is now on my Android device and it's everything I'd hoped it would be.

www.techrepublic.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Photos#Pixel#Utilities#Techrepublic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Android Devices
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

These are the hidden iPadOS 15 features you need to check out

Even though most of the attention at Apple’s WWDC keynote was understandably honed in on iOS 15, iPadOS 15 is a compelling update in its own right. While you may already be familiar with some of the bigger iPadOS 15 features — like home screen widgets and new multitasking schemes — the forthcoming update also includes several features that Apple simply didn’t have time to bring up during its keynote presentation. In light of that, Zollotech recently put together a nice YouTube video that highlights several iPadOS 15 features you likely aren’t aware of. Additionally, the video also demonstrates how some...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

AT&T RCS now default for Android with Messages by Google

The North American mobile carrier AT&T revealed this week that they’re working with Google to make Messages by Google the default messaging app for all AT&T Android devices in the USA. This should, hopefully, make the transition to an industry-wide adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) a reality at some point in the future. This is not the first time … Continue reading
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to remotely control iPhone camera to take pictures or videos

Apple’s iPhone usually feature an excellent camera, and can take some really good photos and videos. Several users also place the iPhone on a tripod, or lean it against a rock, to take group shots or shoot jitter free videos. Of course, you can set a timer and be done with it. However, there are ways to capture photos and videos totally hands-free.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to use Shortcuts to automatically change your iPhone wallpaper every day

Combining Shortcuts with stock image website Unsplash, you can automate iPhone and iPad to change your home screen wallpaper every day. When it comes to customizing your iPhone or iPad, personalizing the wallpaper is common practice. Some use a recent photo, others use one of the default built-in options, and there are many wallpaper apps you can download for free.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

How to use Notification Summary in iOS 15 on iPhone

IPhone notifications received a significant overhaul in iOS 15 with a new look and features like Focus and Notification Summary. As the name suggests, Notification Summary gives you a handy brief of your notifications and helps streamline them. This gives you more control over how and when you receive alerts...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Add Blur Background Effect to Photos on Android

DSLRs are insanely popular due to their capability to produce and capture realistic-looking images. The reason behind those realistic looking images is the details and the depth of the objects obtained by blurring the background. Nowadays, Android smartphones can even capture pictures with such a level of detail. But, you...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google's dedicated Assistant app hits 500 million installs on the Play Store

If you've ever had to send a text while driving or set a timer while cooking, you know how helpful Google Assistant can be. It's as essential a tool as anything else you'll find on your phone, and since it's built right into the standard Google app, you can be confident it's on every Android device. Of course, Google offers a dedicated Assistant shortcut app in the Play Store, and while it's not necessary, it sure is popular. Less than a year after its last milestone, Assistant has hit 500 million installs on the Play Store.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Android is now encrypting your RCS texts

Google is rolling out a bunch of new updates for Android users related to privacy and usability. Here’s what you’ll be getting:. RCS messages are getting end-to-end encryption support on Google’s Messages app. Apps like WhatsApp and Signal use this tech to keep your conversations private, so no one can see them.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update Apps and Games on Android

An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done. How to Check for App Updates on Android. The place to check...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google just revealed 7 new features coming to Android this summer

Android 12 will refresh the look and feel of Google’s mobile operating system in late 2021, but before the next big, numbered update drops, the company is introducing seven new features that will start to hit Android phones this summer. Some are more substantial than others, but Android device owners will have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks and months. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just sold out — now they’re back in stock at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021! Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now 1. Android Earthquake Alerts System global launch In 2020, Google started rolling out the largest earthquake detection...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

How to download and use the Clockface feature in Samsung’s Good Lock app

The Samsung Good Lock app was launched originally in 2018 and it brings a number of handy features that aren’t present in stock One UI. We’re going to take a closer look at the Clockface add-on that allows you to customize the clock on your device’s lock screen and Always-On-Display (AOD). It’s a fun and easy way to change and customize the clock faces on your Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

A specific network name can completely disable Wi-Fi on your iPhone

Here’s a funny bug: a security researcher has found that a carefully crafted network name causes a bug in the networking stack of iOS and can completely disable your iPhone’s ability to connect to Wi-Fi. On Twitter, Carl Schou showed that after joining a Wi-Fi network with a specific name...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Play Services To Let You Stream Phone Apps To Your Chromebook

An incoming change to Google Play Services could soon let users stream apps from their phone to their Chromebook. That’s based on a new report from XDA Developers, following an initial teardown into update version 21.21.12. Google hasn’t provided any details in the underlying code, regarding exactly how this would...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Google Messages Update Brings The Ability To Pin Conversations

Google Messages is picking up the ability to pin conversations to the top of the list with a new update. Version 8.3.026 of the app is currently rolling out on the Play Store and it brings the long-awaited feature. Pin Conversations is a basic feature found in most messaging apps....