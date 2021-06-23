Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Firms that gain more media visibility can expect to perform better

By Aalto University
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirms that are more visible in the media increase their value and their stock returns, according to new research from Aalto University and Goethe University. Assistant Professor Michael Ungeheuer at Aalto University School of Business and Professor Alexander Hillert at Goethe University analyzed the relation between firm visibility and stock returns using comprehensive data on news coverage of U.S. firms ranging from 1924 to 2019.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Goethe University#Media Coverage#Ssrn Electronic Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks gain on Fed's views on U.S. economy; won firms

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors focused more on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the U.S. economy while eyeing the debate among its officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures. ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.05 points, or 0.50%, to 3,256.84 by 0109 GMT. ** Comments from the Fed policymakers who welcome robust economic recovery are boosting the market's sentiment. Investors are now looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, said Shinhan Investment & Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june. ** While Powell has said the U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun a debate around an early tapering. ** Among heavyweight stocks back home, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix was flat. LG Chem added 1.22% and Naver fell 0.50%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.5 billion won ($98.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.5. ** The trading volume was 559.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 587. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.349%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.030%. ($1 = 1,131.9600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Businesswibqam.com

Nissan CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s financial performance in April and May was better than expected, the automaker’s president said at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker’s forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that...
MarketsSentinel

Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Deqode, Ledger Labs, Open Ledger

Global Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market Study by ‘HTF MI’ aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The latest version of Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 early benchmarks suggest significant performance gains

The earliest glimpses we’ve had of an unofficial Windows 11 build focused mainly on what users will see first. Those revolved around the very visible changes to the Start Menu and Taskbar and some small nudges to the theming and multitasking features of the platform. With just a few days remaining before its official announcement, analyses of Windows 11’s inner working are also starting to pop up, and the good news is that there might be some substantial improvements in performance where every CPU clock cycle counts.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

CPO futures extend gains on better prospects

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives has maintained its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day today, boosted by the anticipation of higher demand, especially from India. “CPO ended higher on the prospects of higher exports in the coming weeks after India...
ComputersPhys.org

A remote laboratory for performing experiments with real electronic and communications equipment

Laboratories are an inherent part of technology qualifications, as practical experiments are essential for students to acquire the competencies and skills that they will need during their future professional development. Providing this learning in a virtual format is one of the challenges posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic—a challenge that distance universities have been addressing for years. RLAB-UOC is a remote laboratory designed and developed by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) that enables students in the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications to conduct practical experiments with real electronic and communications equipment anywhere, at any time. A new article published in the scientific journal Electronics has described the characteristics of the laboratory, and analyzed the students' satisfaction using a type of experiment that has taken place over the past six semesters.
EconomyPhys.org

For women workers in India, direct deposit is 'digital empowerment'

Giving women in India's Madhya Pradesh state greater digital control over their wages encouraged them to enter the labor force and liberalized their beliefs about working women, concluded a new study co-authored by Yale economists Rohini Pande and Charity Troyer Moore. The study, published in the American Economic Review, found...
Internetnewrelic.com

Better Access for a More Perfect World

One thing I love about New Relic is our mission to “Build a more perfect Internet.” Collectively, it’s true that our world continues to get better when technology is applied to our most complex and challenging issues. Ironically, one of the most complex issues of the day is technology itself,...
MarketsCoinDesk

What Crypto Firms Can Expect From Friday’s FATF Plenary Meeting

It’s been over two years since the FATF recommended bringing cryptocurrency firms (virtual asset service providers, or VASPs, in FATF parlance) within its regulatory framework. This has created challenges for the industry and regulators alike, particularly around areas like the “Travel Rule,” where third-party VASPs must exchange personally identifiable information (PII) about customers along with transactions.
EconomyForbes

11 Ways To Make A Niche Startup More Visible Within Its Industry

For specialized startups looking to make it in a particular niche, it’s important to get your product or service in front of the right audience, which is often easier said than done. Niche marketing means going after a highly specific group of consumers, and this is more difficult than targeting broader demographics.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

PR, marketing firms grapple with talent acquisition, consolidating media landscape

BOULDER — As the economy breaks out of its COVID-19 doldrums, some Boulder Valley area marketing, advertising and public relations companies are busier than ever. But these local firms are finding it challenging to recruit qualified talent and are being forced to reckon with evolving demands from their employees, industry leaders said Tuesday during BizWest’s CEO Roundtable on Advertising & Marketing.
Marketsbostonnews.net

2D Chromatography Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising concerns regarding food safety and sanitation is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global 2D chromatography market. The global 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture. In this method, two chromatographic columns are connected in a proper sequence and the separation procedure is done by flowing the mixture from first column to the second.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.