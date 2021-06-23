Photo Shows What Devin Booker Did Immediately After Suns’ Game 2 Win

The Phoenix Suns are having a dream run through the Western Conference Playoff, knocking out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers before sweeping MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. During that second series, diehard fan Nick McKellar became a face of the team, after getting into a fight with a Nuggets fan in Denver, and telling him away with the now iconic “Suns in Four,” which became prophetic days later. He’s been embraced Suns star Devin Booker, who got in contact with McKellar since the video went viral.