Photo Shows What Devin Booker Did Immediately After Suns’ Game 2 Win

By Matt Hladik
 10 days ago
Chris Paul is still in quarantine, but Devin Booker made sure the All-Star point guard was a part of the Phoenix Suns‘ stirring Game 2 win on Tuesday. The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 when Deandre Ayton slammed home an alley-oop inbounds pass from Jae Crowder with less than one second remaining. Booker, who shook off a bloody collision with Patrick Beverley earlier in the game, set a fantastic screen to free Ayton for the dunk.

