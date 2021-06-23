Photo Shows What Devin Booker Did Immediately After Suns’ Game 2 Win
Chris Paul is still in quarantine, but Devin Booker made sure the All-Star point guard was a part of the Phoenix Suns‘ stirring Game 2 win on Tuesday. The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 when Deandre Ayton slammed home an alley-oop inbounds pass from Jae Crowder with less than one second remaining. Booker, who shook off a bloody collision with Patrick Beverley earlier in the game, set a fantastic screen to free Ayton for the dunk.thespun.com