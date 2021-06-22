Cancel
NEW SIZE FOR THE ELECTRICAL CLAMPING ELEMENT SERIES LKE

roboticstomorrow.com
 16 days ago

With over 4,000 products and more than 20 years of development and market experience, Zimmer Group is the global leader in linear technology and in the area of clamping and braking upon profile rails and round bars. With the introduction of the LKE series last year, the Zimmer Group once again demonstrated its innovative strength. These are electrical clamping elements that will replace the existing LCE series at the end of the year due to their enormously improved properties, particularly in terms of speed and ease of commissioning. As of 07/01/2021, a size 30 LKE will be available.

