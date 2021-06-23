Apple letter to U.S. House Judiciary Committee says proposed legislation would ‘harm consumer privacy, device security, and innovation’
Ahead of another House Judiciary Committee hearing on antitrust legislation scheduled for Wednesday, Apple has published its full letter explaining how the proposed legislation as written would undermine the security of the iPhone and App Store. The letter is addressed to Chairmen Jerome Nadler and David Cicilline, and Ranking Members Jim Jordan and Ken Buck and is signed by Timothy Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs.macdailynews.com