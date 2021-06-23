Apple letter to U.S. House Judiciary Committee says proposed legislation would ‘harm consumer privacy, device security, and innovation’

In the past several months, the amount of state legislative activity around consumer data privacy laws has been frantic, by state legislatures standards. So much so, it is not easy to discern the cause for all this effort; is it that consumers are demanding action, are market forces lobbying for the least restrictive options, or have legislators initiated these efforts on their own seeing their citizens simply must be protected from more than data breaches, but also be encouraged to exercise control over their personal information?