Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Apple letter to U.S. House Judiciary Committee says proposed legislation would ‘harm consumer privacy, device security, and innovation’

Macdaily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of another House Judiciary Committee hearing on antitrust legislation scheduled for Wednesday, Apple has published its full letter explaining how the proposed legislation as written would undermine the security of the iPhone and App Store. The letter is addressed to Chairmen Jerome Nadler and David Cicilline, and Ranking Members Jim Jordan and Ken Buck and is signed by Timothy Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs.

macdailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Ken Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Apple Products#Apple Store#Iphone#App Store#Ranking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. House committee to consider sweeping China bill next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to consider sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. The panel would mark up or debate and consider amendments to the Eagle Act, which was introduced last month. The desire for...
PoliticsLaw.com

Where Is the Consumer In Consumer Privacy Legislation?

In the past several months, the amount of state legislative activity around consumer data privacy laws has been frantic, by state legislatures standards. So much so, it is not easy to discern the cause for all this effort; is it that consumers are demanding action, are market forces lobbying for the least restrictive options, or have legislators initiated these efforts on their own seeing their citizens simply must be protected from more than data breaches, but also be encouraged to exercise control over their personal information?
Congress & Courts9to5Mac

House committee approves bill which poses significant antitrust threat to Apple

The House Judiciary Committee has this morning approved a bill that potentially poses a significant antitrust threat to Apple. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act would make it illegal for companies to give preferential treatment to their own products over those of competitor products hosted on the same platform. The debate began yesterday morning, and only reached a vote in the early hours of this morning …
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Proposed federal legislation would cut long lines for voters

Waiting in long lines for hours to vote could be a thing of the past if just-introduced federal legislation becomes law. On Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a state already known for its innovative approach to voting, introduced the People Over Long Lines or POLL Act. The bill requires governments to guarantee every voter has a chance to vote within 30 minutes. The bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration has determined that half an hour is the maximum time voters should have to wait.
Congress & CourtsThe Verge

Don’t back down from Facebook fight, lawmakers tell FTC

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have asked that the FTC continue its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook after setbacks in court. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT), together with House representatives David Cicilline (D-RI) and Ken Buck (R-CO), signed a letter addressed to FTC Chair Lina Khan detailing why the regulatory action is needed.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Commentary: Changes to antitrust policy would harm U.S. econony

New York’s recent antitrust bill the latest in a flurry of antitrust bills working their way through state legislatures across the nation, is yet another surprising example that Europe is now dictating the way the United States is regulating competition. Soon, American consumers and the American economy will feel the negative effects.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Editorial: Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Beyer applauds House passage scientific research, innovation legislation

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA-08) celebrated the adoption of H.R. 2225, the National Science Foundation for the Future Act, and H.R. 3593, the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act, both of which passed in the House of Representatives Monday with broad bipartisan support.
Congress & CourtsArs Technica

House committee approves bill that could break up Amazon, Apple, and Google

The House Judiciary Committee approved antitrust legislation that could prohibit platform operators like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook from favoring their own products and services, and the legislation could even break up industry giants by forcing them to eliminate or sell certain divisions. Companies could also face fines of 15 percent of their annual revenue.
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Feds' data requests 'routine'

WASHINGTON – Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year, according to congressional testimony Wednesday by a senior executive at the technology company. Tom Burt, Microsoft's corporate vice president for customer security and trust, told members of the House Judiciary Committee that...