From Passwords to Cotter: How it all Began?

By Patrick Jones
Tech Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's times, when nearly everything is happening on the internet, the biggest issue is Passwords, Passwords that we cannot remember, or Passwords that are too easy to be cracked. The issue with passwords is that they must be complicated and special to be effective. Complex passwords, on the other hand, are difficult to recall, which means they can't be accurate or user-friendly for nearly a hundred accounts. Remarkably, five people with great visions identified the problems that come with data leaks due to weak passwords and redefined authentication in their own ways with Cotter, a password-less authentication service, you can add a single-tap login to your site and applications in no time. Users may sign in via email, phone, or a prompt on their devices for a quick and simple authentication process.

