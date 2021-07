Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions were groundbreaking in the 2000s, when they answered an acute market need to secure administrator credentials from theft. But these solutions were born off prem for off prem needs. With growing adoption of cloud infrastructure, newer identity and access management solutions are needed to manage cloud infrastructure access by the entities that play there: human and, to a huge extent, service identities. Read on to learn about PAM, its challenges for AWS, GCP and Azure environments, and the PAM solution for the cloud – CIEM.