ADAX Continues to Attract Strategic Investment

By Patrick Jones
Tech Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spirit of Cardano's vision of a blockchain platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries, ADAX was created to provide the Cardano community with a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol. Since its launch, ADAX has seen a lot of support from the Cardano community. In the past two weeks alone, ADAX has managed to establish a budding worldwide community, distributed their tokens to a global audience, and gained the endorsement of the Cardano Foundation for their efforts in promoting Cardano's founding vision.

Santa Ynez, CAPosted by
The Press

Glass House Brands Provides Update on Proposed Strategic Investment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company")(NEO: GLAS.A.U), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to accept a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") from TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company") has been terminated by mutual agreement of the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Glass House will consider future partnership opportunities with The Parent Company after the purchase and retrofit of the 5.5 m square foot greenhouse cultivation facility located in Ventura County, California (the "Camarillo Greenhouse Facility").
Businessaithority.com

iOFFICE Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Thoma Bravo

Workplace and Asset Management SaaS Software Leader to Accelerate Innovation and Expansion With New Investment. iOFFICE, the industry leader in workplace experience and asset management software-as-a-service solutions, announced its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, from prior owner Waud Capital Partners. iOFFICE CEO Mark Peterson and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. The transaction closed today following regulatory approval; financial details were not disclosed.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Germany: Volksbank and creditshelf Partner on SME Finance

Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG (VVRB) and creditshelf AG have announced a cooperation agreement to provide access to capital for German SMEs. According to a note from creditshelf, the partnership agreement will see corporate customers of Volksbank gaining access to credit services provided by creditshelf. The relationship is expected to help Volksbank expand its offerings while boosting its banking ecosystem.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is primarily attributed to decline in demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For first-quarter 2021, USHE’s student enrollment fell 7% and revenues declined 11% year over year. For 2021, it expects total enrollment at USHE to be down 10%. The company has been witnessing increased competitive intensity, which resulted in advertising inflation and thereby lowered the yield of marketing investments. In the past 60 days, earnings estimate for current quarter and year have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Capella continuously invests in introducing new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes.”
Businessaithority.com

Control Risks Announces Strategic Investment in Geospark Analytics, Harnessing the Power of Collaborative Intelligence

Control Risks, the leading global specialist risk consultancy, announces a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a market leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat monitoring, laying the foundation for a revolutionary strategic partnership. The move represents a shift in thinking that the human-to-machine interface is more...
Marketspulse2.com

Financial Infrastructure Company Orum Raises $56 Million

Orum, a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure, announced it raised $56 million in Series B. These are the details. Orum — a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure — announced it has raised $56 million in Series B funding co-led by Accel and Canapi Ventures. And previous investors Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, Primary, Clocktower, and BoxGroup also participated in the funding round. This funding round brings Orum’s total funds raised to over $82 million.
BusinessBusiness Insider

CPP Investments and AIMCo provide a further commitment to BAI Communications to support continued global growth in wireless infrastructure

TORONTO and EDMONTON, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, on behalf of certain of its clients, ("AIMCo") today announce a significant follow-on commitment to BAI Communications ("BAI"). This C$2.4 billion commitment will support BAI's global growth strategy, acquisitions and new partnerships. This includes its recently announced acquisition of Mobilitie, in the United States as well as the new partnership with Transport for London (TfL) in the UK, among other initiatives.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Technology

Peraton to continue Strategic Command IT support

Peraton has been awarded a new five-year, $443.8 million contract to continue providing IT platforms and support services to U.S. Strategic Command. The Pentagon’s Thursday awards digest lists the awardee as HP Enterprise Services, a business that has gone through several transactions within the past decade and most recently to what is now Peraton.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

ADAX and Bitcoin.com founder announces strategic partnership

• The decentralized exchange protocol, ADAX, has announced a new partnership with Mate Tokay. • The co-founder of Bitcoin.com has bet on this automated liquidity protocol and the project. ADAX is a decentralized exchange protocol that aims to revolutionize transactions. This next-generation protocol based on Cardano has announced a new...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space. The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal...
Marketscryptonews.com

ADAX Appoints Mate Tokay, Co-founder of Bitcoin.com, as Strategic Advisor

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. When entering the market, developing strategic partnerships is crucial to building brand credibility. Adding to the list of partnerships and collaborations, ADAX has now welcomed Bitcoin.com co-founder Mate Tokay to its team as a strategic advisor and investor. This collaboration came shortly after ADAX shook hands with Charli3, another major player in the Cardano ecosystem.
Chicago, ILsmarteranalyst.com

CIBC Expands Presence in U.S. With Strategic Investment in Loop Capital

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Canada’s fifth-largest bank, announced Wednesday it has made a minority investment in Loop Capital. The Chicago-based financial services firm has offices in 20 U.S. cities, with more than 175 employees worldwide. This transaction gives CIBC growth opportunities in U.S. capital markets. Financial terms of...
BusinessTravel Weekly

Traveltek attracts £1.3m private equity investment

Traveltek has attracted £1.3 million private equity funding with industry veteran Phil Aird-Mash joining the Scottish software firm as chairman. The investment has come from YFM Equity Partners (YFM). YFM has supported the business since 2016 when it made its first investment of £5.3 million, allowing the business to become...
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

MAXEX Secures Strategic Investment Thanks To J.P. Morgan

MAXEX announced a secured strategic investment from J.P. Morgan and existing investors. MAXEX, the first digital mortgage exchange to enable the trading of residential loans through a single clearinghouse, announced a secured strategic investment from J.P. Morgan, with participation from existing MAXEX investors AGNC Ventures and Moore Asset Backed Fund, LP.