ADAX Continues to Attract Strategic Investment

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is primarily attributed to decline in demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For first-quarter 2021, USHE’s student enrollment fell 7% and revenues declined 11% year over year. For 2021, it expects total enrollment at USHE to be down 10%. The company has been witnessing increased competitive intensity, which resulted in advertising inflation and thereby lowered the yield of marketing investments. In the past 60 days, earnings estimate for current quarter and year have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Capella continuously invests in introducing new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes.”