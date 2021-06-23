ADAX Continues to Attract Strategic Investment
In the spirit of Cardano's vision of a blockchain platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries, ADAX was created to provide the Cardano community with a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol. Since its launch, ADAX has seen a lot of support from the Cardano community. In the past two weeks alone, ADAX has managed to establish a budding worldwide community, distributed their tokens to a global audience, and gained the endorsement of the Cardano Foundation for their efforts in promoting Cardano's founding vision.www.techtimes.com