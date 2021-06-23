Cancel
Celebrities

Britney Spears Will Not Have Final Say in Conservatorship Hearing

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has made it clear ... she wants the judge to hear her out over her long-running conservatorship, but even if she wants out, it's virtually certain that will not happen without a sign off by a team of doctors. As you know by now, Britney will address the...

CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Co-Conservator of Estate Bessemer Wants Out, Jamie Remains

The financial institution appointed by the judge to become co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate is bowing out before it even gets started … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Bessemer Trust has decided it does not want to get involved because it’s become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Britney Spears' conservators deny claims she was forced to tour

Britney Spears' conservators insist she was never forced to go on tour. The 39-year-old star recently detailed the "abuses" she claims have been forced on her by her conservatorship and asked a judge to remove it but those involved insist Britney has not been coerced to work against her will.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Britney Spears’ father calls for investigation into abuse claims

Britney Spears’ father claims he had no idea about, or power over, his pop star daughter’s allegations of abuse during her conservatorship. “Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues,” Jamie Spears’ lawyers wrote in documents filed in a California court late Tuesday. “Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his ...
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Net Worth Is Shockingly Low for Being the Queen of Pop Since 1999

When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."