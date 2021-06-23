Cancel
Minnesota State

Small Minnesota Town Just Hosted Their Bizarre Annual Woodtick Races

By Carly Ross
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I just discovered a small town in central Minnesota that hosts a pretty bizarre annual event each summer. In the town of Cuyuna, MN there's a bar called the Woodtick Inn. On the second Saturday of June, they host their annual woodtick races. Yes, woodtick races! I guess they're sticking with their woodtick theme but I can't imagine wanting to race woodticks. But it appears to be a really popular event and this years just took place this past Saturday.

Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

