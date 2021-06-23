Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Longtime Southwest CEO will step down next year

By DAVID KOENIG
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZChp9_0acyyqEd00

DALLAS — (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February and be succeeded by another veteran at the nation's fourth-largest airline.

The new CEO will be Robert Jordan, the executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman at least through 2026.

Speculation about Kelly’s successor had sometimes focused on Tom Nealon, who was named president in January 2017, and Mike Van de Ven, the chief operating officer, Both men have played more prominent roles in key events such as quarterly calls with Wall Street analysts.

Jordan, 60, was a programmer and financial analyst for computer maker Hewlett-Packard before joining Southwest in 1988. He held jobs in accounting and overseeing technology. However, he has taken on a larger strategic role at Southwest in recent years.

Jordan ran AirTran Airways after Southwest bought the rival low-cost carrier in 2011 and led projects to build out the airline's website and frequent-flyer program, a key source of revenue.

During the pandemic, when air travel dropped to levels not seen during the jet era, Jordan played a key part in shaping programs to encourage employees to take voluntary leave or buyouts as Southwest took emergency measures to slash costs.

The Dallas carrier has had only a few CEOs in its 50-year history. It was led for many years by Herb Kelleher, a colorful, chain-smoking lawyer who helped create the airline 50 years ago against fierce opposition from existing carriers. Kelleher stepped down in March 2001, but his successor, Jim Parker, had a tense relationship with labor groups at the heavily unionized airline, and was replaced by Kelly in 2004.

Kelly, who grew up in Texas received his accounting degree from the University of Texas, joined Southwest as controller and held several other financial positions, including chief financial officer.

As CEO, Kelly engineered the $1.4 billion acquisition of AirTran Airways, which eliminated a rival low-cost carrier. With Kelleher and Kelly both playing a role, Southwest won congressional approval to repeal restrictions on its operation in Dallas.

Kelly extended the airline's string of profitable years to 47, until it ended last year as the pandemic devastated air travel. Kelly likes to cite the airline’s claim to have never laid off an employee in its 50-year history.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell 1% Wednesday with almost all major airlines in retreat in early trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Ap#Hewlett Packard#Airtran Airways#The University Of Texas#Southwest Airlines Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Safety concerns prompt second Florida condo building to evacuate

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday mandated the immediate evacuation and closure of an apartment building following a failed inspection. A report on the Crestview Towers Condominium found structural and electrical concerns that prompted Miami officials to take immediate action, The Miami Herald reports. The 156-unit building, built...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...