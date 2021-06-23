Cancel
Celebrities

'KUWTK': Kendall Jenner Files ANOTHER Restraining Order

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner recently filed a restraining order on another alleged stalker. The 25-year-old model filed a restraining order on a younger man named Noe Flores. The alleges the 23-year-old tried to hop over her fence to gain entry to her home in Los Angeles. He allegedly tried to scale the fence topped with barbed wire to get to her. Noe Flores reportedly spent just 10 hours behind bars. He was charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing on Kendall’s property.

www.tvshowsace.com
This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

