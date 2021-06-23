‘KUWTK’: Kendall Jenner Files ANOTHER Restraining Order
Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner recently filed a restraining order on another alleged stalker. The 25-year-old model filed a restraining order on a younger man named Noe Flores. The alleges the 23-year-old tried to hop over her fence to gain entry to her home in Los Angeles. He allegedly tried to scale the fence topped with barbed wire to get to her. Noe Flores reportedly spent just 10 hours behind bars. He was charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing on Kendall’s property.www.tvshowsace.com