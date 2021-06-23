Cancel
Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder Rehearsing ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Fight Scene; Production To Shoot Around Recovery

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford hurt himself rehearsing a fight scene in Indiana Jones 5, sources tell Deadline. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known, but it involves his shoulder. Director James Mangold will continue to shoot around him while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated. The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks. Disney has set the Lucasfilm action thriller for a July 29, 2022 release date.

