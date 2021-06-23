Cancel
Career Development & Advice

We hire the formerly incarcerated—and it’s the key to our success

By Dan Meyer
Fast Company
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Michael Taylor, a Cincinnati native, left prison in 2010 after serving time for breaking and entering and burglary, he was committed to turning his life around. But Taylor felt pigeonholed; whenever a potential employer caught wind of his offenses, they immediately wrote him off. He eventually managed to get rehired as a supervisor at his former workplace by glossing over his record—but after his felony was uncovered, two armed guards swiftly escorted him off the premises. Though Taylor desperately wanted to earn his own way, he felt lost in a hopeless spiral of judgment.

