We hire the formerly incarcerated—and it’s the key to our success

Irma Becerra is president of Marymount University, a comprehensive doctoral-granting university in Arlington, best known for its innovative curriculum. Growing up in Puerto Rico as a Cuban immigrant, the question was never if I was going to college, but what I would study. I moved to Miami to live with my grandmother and attend the University of Miami, where I majored in electrical engineering. I put myself through college, applied for scholarships and grants and worked, all while still managing to graduate at the top of my class. Upon my graduation, I had great job offers, primarily out of Miami, that all had one thing in common: the companies offered tuition reimbursement that would allow me to pursue my master’s degree.