The summer sales are here and some of the best bargains to be found are on furniture.From sofas to wardrobes, dressing tables to beds, big-name brands such as Ikea, Made and Dunelm have slashed their prices so you can invest in pricier pieces without breaking the bank.Now is the perfect time to start furniture shopping whether it’s for a new home to update items you’ve had for years and need replacing.With discounts of up to 50 per cent off to be enjoyed, these deals won’t be around long so don’t miss out by filling up your shopping cart ASAP.To save...