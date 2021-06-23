The Idea For The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Came Together Long Before The First Movie Even Opened

As we discover in Edgar Wright's music documentary The Sparks Brothers, not long after the release of their 21st (!) album, the frontmen for the genre-defying rock outfit Sparks – siblings Ron and Russell Mael – embarked on a live-concert run of all 21 of those albums performed in chronological sequence, one night after another, over the course of 29 days. That's insane. (With both Maels then in their late-50s, what's even more insane is that they were able to pull off the stunt.) Yet by the time we're treated to that information roughly 20 minutes before the closing credits, the Maels' plan doesn't feel like lunacy; it feels like joyous inevitability. My only complaint about this factoid is that we weren't privileged to see all 21 of those “Sparks Spectacular” sets in their entirety. Wright's film runs two hours, but I honestly wouldn't have minded him adding another 30 or so.