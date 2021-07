Sony Interactive Entertainment made official on Monday, June 21, the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS Store, its portal for buying digital games. However, the game file on this portal makes it explicit in all its versions, including the Spanish one, that its purchase is not recommended to play it on the standard PS4 model. Similarly, CD Projekt has made explicit on Twitter that the ideal is to play it on PlayStation 4 Pro or PS5, where it runs with greater stability and visual fidelity.