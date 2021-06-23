Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BGS 5+5: Ida Mae

thebluegrasssituation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Album: Click Click Domino (out July 16, 2021) What was the first moment that you knew you wanted to be a musician?. As a kid my dad had a load of music documentaries on VHS. I can remember watching one on Jimi Hendrix which opens with Pete Townsend talking about Jimi Hendrix’s performance at Monterey Pop Festival… the film then begins with Hendrix storming into “Rock Me Baby” at Monterey Pop, a Stratocaster and fuzz pedal plugged in to a Marshall stack. I can remember getting shivers from my head to my toes! I remember also being fascinated by the guitar, I’d go to my posh mates’ houses and would stare into their music rooms and silently look at their guitars like they were strange, rare holy relics.

thebluegrasssituation.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Martin Parr
Person
Stephen Shore
Person
William Eggleston
Person
Richard Thompson
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Mavis Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bgs#Photography#Art#Monterey Pop#Stratocaster#Pringles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MusicJamBase

Mandolin Livestreams This Week: Umphrey’s McGee, Ida Mae, Teddy Swims & More

Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. June 27 will mark Umphrey’s McGee’s first appearance at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York. To honor the legacy of community and camaraderie that Levon fostered, UM is pleased to announce “Rambling On,” an evening of mostly true tales live from the barn. Interspersed throughout the show, the band will share recollections from the road, stories of the studio, tales of tunes and other alliterative shenanigans.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: Bruce Iglauer, Alligator Records

Artist: Bruce Iglauer, Founder and President of Alligator Records. New Release: Alligator Records — 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music. Latest Album Produced: The Preacher, The Politician or the Pimp by Toronzo Cannon. Personal Nickname: Mr. Alligator. What’s your favorite memory from working in the music business?. After all these...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

The BGS Radio Hour – Episode 212

Welcome to the BGS Radio Hour! Since 2017, this weekly radio show and podcast has been a recap of all the great music, new and old, featured on the digital pages of BGS. This week, we bring you new music from John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas, Yola, and more from our Artist of the Month, Chris Thile! Remember to check back every week for a new episode of the BGS Radio Hour.
MusicMusicRadar.com

On our radar: Eliza Shaddad

Sudanese-Scottish Eliza Shaddad collaborated with Clean Bandit on track Birch from their 2014 record New Eyes and released her debut solo album Future in 2018 but truly takes flight as a contemporary folk-influenced songwriter and musician on its follow-up The Woman You Want. Released on 16 July, its songs recall Laura Marling, Joni Mitchell and Julien Baker with the balance of pop melodic sensibility and deep lyricism.
Musicwtju.net

Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell dig into Grit & Polish, July 8

Mark Schatz and Bryan McDowell will stop by WTJU Thursday afternoon, July 8, at 4 (edt) to go track by track through their new album, Grit & Polish, out now on Patuxent. Folk & Beyond airs Thursday afternoons from 4-7 (edt) at 91.1 FM, streaming at wtju.net, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play WTJU.”
Musicthereader.com

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Steve Earle is an iconic singer-songwriter whose influence exists on the same level as outlaw-country legends Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. Throughout his alchemical career, he has released 20 albums and received three Grammy awards and 16 nominations. He will be backed by The Dukes, an airtight band, promoting a new album, JT, named in honor of Earle’s late son. This highly anticipated show will likely sell out, so buy tickets in advance online. Doors open at 7 p.m.
MusicIndiana Daily Student

Retired IU Professor celebrates legacy of Bob Dylan

Former IU rock history professor Glenn Gass celebrated Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with a presentation about his career Tuesday night. IU Auditorium marketing manager Ryan Sheets said Gass developed a specialized course on Dylan, a famous singer-songwriter, for the Jacobs School of Music. Gass developed the first rock history classes ever offered by a school of music and created a certification program in rock history, according to a press release from the IU Auditorium.
Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best BB King songs, by Joe Bonamassa

On May 14, 2015, Joe Bonamassa came off stage at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to find his mobile phone overloaded with voicemails and texts (“And I thought, y’know, what’s happened?”). One look at the news feeds confirmed his worst fears: the great BB King had died in his sleep in Las...
Music963kklz.com

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon Set for Central Park ‘Homecoming Concert’

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon have been announced for a “homecoming concert” in Central Park later this summer as part of New York City’s celebration of reopening following lifted coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Per The New York Times, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Springsteen, Simon and Jennifer Hudson as the first...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Music From Big Pink’: How The Band’s Debut Album Defined Americana

Both individually and collectively, the members of The Band (Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel) had had a decade’s experience cutting their teeth on the live circuit before releasing their debut album, Music From Big Pink, in 1968. Initially coming together as The Hawks, backing band for Canadian rockabilly mainstay Ronnie Hawkins, they slogged around the Canadian and US live circuit working up a furious mix of blues- and country-infused R&B that would satiate bar audiences eager for Hawkins’ full-tilt boogie.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

American Roots Inspiration: Remembering Delaney Bramlett

On the first day of July 1939, Delaney Bramlett was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The great writer-guitarist, with his wife Bonnie, went on to make some of the best American roots music of their generation. Along the way, he also made solid bonds with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Gregg and Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers, and Leon Russell.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

From Ireland to Texas, singer songwriter Pat Byrne finds a ‘Light’ in the dark

Pat Byrne can’t recommend a hangover as part of a creative process, but he says one in particular yielded two songs and the chorus for a third. Sometimes writers need to be shaken out of a comfort zone to find something that works. That explains at least in part how a guy from Borris — a little town 10 minutes east of Kilkenny in County Carlow, Ireland — found himself in Austin playing places like the Saxon Pub where, he says, “there’s a room of people staring at you, quietly listening to these songs you wrote.”
Saint Louis, MOthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: River Kittens

Artist: River Kittens (Mattie Schell and Allie Vogler) Well, I have been performing since I was a kid… and there have certainly been some amazing highlights I’ll never forget as an adult (playing Allman Family Revival at the Beacon Theater for one!), but I think the most special for me was a community theater production of The Music Man when I was probably 11 years old. I played Winthrop (a boy part of course… the bowl cut helped), my mom played Mrs. Paroo, my dad played Marcellus Washburn, even my sister and Aunt Janet were in the show. I look back in those memories and think, “Wow, our family was like half of that musical! How cool!” It was a cool thing to share as a family and really made me fall in love with musical theater, which really shaped so much about the kind of performer I have become. Long live Broadway! 😂 — Mattie.
MusicBelief.Net

Summer Songs Quiz

How is summer living described in the popular song "Summertime," recorded by Sam Cooke, Louise Armstrong, Janis Joplin, and many other artists?. Which famous amusement park is mentioned in the song "Summer" by War?. 3. Which of the following happens under the boardwalk, according to the popular song by The...
Theater & Dancethemortonreport.com

Music Reviews: Leo Sayer, Wanderlust, Jack Grace Band, Dana Sipos, and a Tribute to an NRBQ Cofounder

Leo Sayer, The Gold Collection. This anthology from mainstream British pop-rock singer Leo Sayer includes material originally released between 1973 and 2006. That fact is misleading, though, because all but four of its 54 tracks come from an 11-year period ending in 1983. That’s when Sayer was at his commercial peak, scoring nearly a dozen Top 10 hits in the U.K. Among them: 1974’s “One Man Band” and “Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)”; 1976’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”; and 1977’s “When I Need You” and 1980’s “More Than I Can Say,” both of which also rose to No. 1 in America. Sayer did have one late-period U.K. smash, in 2006, but that was with “Thunder in My Heart Again,” a DJ’s remix of a song recorded and first released in 1977.
MusicStereogum

Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)

Daniel Lanois is back with a new single, “Torn Again,” featuring a posthumous vocal from the legendary Leonard Cohen. This follows Lanois’ album that came out earlier this year, Heavy Sun, and it captures an even darker, rawer atmosphere. With sparse instrumentation and spoken-word delivery, it resembles Thanks For The Dance, the posthumous Cohen album that further pared down the sound of his 2016 farewell You Want It Darker.