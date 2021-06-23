Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Late fade pulls S&P 500 lower after it neared a record high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvFWk_0acyy5H500

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high. The benchmark index fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.49%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is stuck in a holding pattern on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 nipping at its record high, as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading. It earlier meandered between a modest gain and the slightest of losses following some mixed data on the economy. It’s back within 0.1% of its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22 points, or 0.1%, at 33,923, as of 2:34 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% above its record set a day before.

The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, and the biggest gains came from companies that do best when the economy is healthy. Safer-play stocks like utilities, meanwhile, were lagging behind.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed has engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have made investing easy for more than a year. They’ve propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

But since then, investors have focused more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials continue to say they see the high inflation sweeping the economy being only a temporary problem.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to check off several items, investment giant Capital Group said in a recent report.

First, the Fed will announce that it will reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

“That schedule will take time, and Fed officials have made it clear that they will remain patient,” said Capital Group, which runs American Funds, in its midyear outlook.

One measure of nervousness among stock investors in the market, known as the VIX, fell more than 2%. Earlier in the day, it came close to its lowest level since the pandemic sell-off began in February 2020.

Of course, if the Fed is wrong and higher inflation is longer lasting, the central bank will then have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

Bond yields were holding steady following a mixed set of economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 1.47%. The two-year yield dipped to 0.24% from 0.25% late Tuesday.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts. It wa the second straight monthly decline, as surging prices for homes slow activity. Besides a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving home prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

European markets were mostly lower. The DAX in Germany lost 1.2%, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged while other markets were stronger. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8%, and stocks in Seoul gained 0.4%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Short Term Interest Rates#S P 500#Treasury#Ap#Utilities#Fed#Capital Group#American Funds#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#European#Hang Seng#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record opening highs after strong June jobs data

July 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after a better-than-expected monthly employment report as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Records On Jobs Data

Wall Street stocks struck new records on Friday as data showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged into record territory at the opening bell, while the Dow also moved higher. The S&P 500 has now set new intra-day highs for...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered near a record high on Thursday, with investors awaiting a batch of economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy following strong gains for the equity market in the first half of the year. The Labor Department’s weekly jobless claim...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks higher to kick off Q3 with payrolls on deck

* Energy tops S&P sector gainers; staples sole decliner. July 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS HIGHER TO KICK OFF Q3 WITH PAYROLLS ON DECK (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY sits near 15-month tops, just below mid-111.00s ahead of US data

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the second consecutive day. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields remained supportive of the move. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven JPY and provided an additional boost. The USD/JPY pair shot to fresh 15-month tops, around the 111.60-65 region...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Climb as Jobs Data Quell Fed Tapering Scare: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed on speculation the economy is recovering at a pace that won’t make the Federal Reserve imminently take away the liquidity punch bowl that has helped push the market to a record. The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session -- the longest winning streak since August --...
MarketsCNBC

S&P 500 hits another record high after better-than-expected June jobs report

Stocks rose at the open and the S&P 500 hit another record high after the June jobs report showed an accelerating recovery for the U.S. labor market. The broad market index rose 0.2%, while the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% to hit its own intraday all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 60 points.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: NFP Preview with Fed Policy & Market Impact

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: ALL EYES ON NONFARM PAYROLLS REPORT. Broad-based US Dollar strength is propelling the DXY Index to 12-week highs ahead of NFPs. US Dollar bulls are flexing their muscles due to the threat that FOMC officials may taper QE. Nonfarm payrolls might need to top 845K to...
StocksForbes

July Stock Market Outlook

Halfway through 2021, the U.S. stock market is full speed ahead. The S&P 500 just rose for a fifth straight month, notching its latest all-time high to close out June. The benchmark index is up 14.4% year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both are up more than 12% each.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 hovers near record high as private payrolls jump

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hovered near record high on Wednesday as U.S. private payrolls increased in June even as hiring slowed, with Wall Street's major averages set to end their fifth straight quarter of gains. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs...
Stocksinvesting.com

Is It Too Late To Invest In Microsoft After The Stock Hit A Record High?

The relentless rally in the shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn’t showing any sign of peaking. The company made history last week when it became the second U.S. public company after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to reach a $2-trillion market cap. The Redmond, Washington-based company reached this milestone as its stock;s price continues to soar, hitting a record high once again yesterday, closing at $271.40.
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

(AP) — Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain on Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and to 14.4% for...