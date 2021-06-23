Nicollet County Master Gardeners: Grow your own microgreens

The concept of growing your own food at home has exploded with the pandemic. I agree that you cannot get any fresher than your own garden. Yet, many don't want to try and struggle with the space or the mess. One idea that takes cleanliness to the next level is microgreens. You cut them off above the root and so, you aren’t getting the soil mixed in. In fact, you don’t need to grow them in soil at all, as even paper towels will suffice. They can be grown in soil or soilless mediums.