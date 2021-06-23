Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LISTEN: Lake and Lyndale, “Crooked Path”

thebluegrasssituation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “‘Crooked Path’ came to me during a period where I was holding onto a lot of guilt and self-doubt. While I don’t think that your past is something to run from, I also know it’s not healthy to live there. We had just moved to Nashville and this new chapter of life beginning made me realize how important it was to let go of the missteps from the last chapter — so I put them into a song. ‘I took a crooked path to get to the sun / it’s my crooked path that straightened me up.’ This song is for anyone who may need a reminder to embrace every part of the journey.” — Channing Marie, Lake and Lyndale.

thebluegrasssituation.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyndale Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Pat Byrne, “I Woulda Done It for You”

In Their Words: “‘I Woulda Done It for You’ is fun, quirky and upbeat, belying the tragic lyrics. The central character is dealing with the immediate aftermath of a breakup, listing all the crazy things he would have done for his recently estranged partner — and a final plea for one more chance. This song is a co-write with Miles Zuniga of the band Fastball. We met shortly after I moved to Austin and immediately hit it off. Like most songwriters, I was guarded about my work and tended to think none of it was good enough. I had written like ten or eleven verses, too many. After having the song in my notebook for years, it took Miles five minutes to hone the verses and gift me with a chorus. I learned a lot from the experience and am so lucky to have mentors like Miles.” — Pat Byrne.
Boston, MAthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Rachel Sumner, “Lose My Love”

In Their Words: “A lot of the songs I write are carefully crafted over long stretches of weeks, months, and even years. ‘Lose My Love,’ however, was one of those songs that came to me fully formed in an instant. I was in the shower when I started singing the chorus and realized there was a little film noir playing in my mind underneath it. I rushed out, wrote it down, and let my imaginary movie guide the verses. At the time I was one of the writers and lead singers of the bluegrass band Twisted Pine, so we recorded and included it on our eponymous album released in 2017. After parting ways with the group in 2019, I decided to reclaim and rearrange this song for my live solo shows where it’s become a favorite of mine to play amid the trove of new songs that I’ve been working on for my debut LP — more on that soon, so stay tuned!!” — Rachel Sumner.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Gabriel Kelley, “Hard in America”

In Their Words: “‘Hard in America’ was written as a reflection of the commonality between us all as Americans, both within our hardships and our joys. As we have spent the last almost two years dealing with an almost unmanageable amount of hardship and uncertainty, my goal with this song was to find some form of hope and solace in spaces that remind us we are all the same, all one family in unison. I sat down alone at the piano early one morning towards the end of quarantine with not even the slightest hint of an idea of a song. I just sat down to feel the keys for a little while… to discover what I was feeling underneath. Early mornings with instruments somehow always take me on that journey.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Listen to the quiet

I was thinking about my dad on Father’s Day and I thought that maybe anyone that knew Jack Meldrum, or anyone that loves our mountains as much as he did, might enjoy this little memory. On one of my brother’s and my first camping trips with Dad, he suddenly stopped...
Tennisobscuresound.com

Helen Paradise – “At Your Feet”

“At Your Feet” is an excellent new track from Helen Paradise, a Montreal-based trio. Sophie Ogilvie’s vocals conjure a serenely entrancing quality amidst the jangling guitar hypnotics. A galloping rhythm section also shows parts sophisti-pop and surf-rock, adorning a sturdy, dreamy rock sound. Fans of Tennis, TOPS, Japanese Breakfast, etc. are likely to become engrossed quickly. Notable moments are numerous; the “another mark before you go,” bridge past the two-minute turn resonates with clarity and hooky allure, while the creeping jangling quality around 03:30 lends a haunting feeling. “At Your Feet” is a captivating success from Helen Paradise.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Path Of Slime

The Slime is back full of adventure paths and full of traps. Slide your way through a tough and vibrant environment & st…. The Slime is back full of adventure paths and full of traps. Slide your way through a tough and vibrant environment & stretch your way to a goal before your life ends. Do you love games with tons of exciting levels & real fun? Then this game is best for you. Path of Slime is an addictive game that owns plenty of levels, challenging modes, and so on. Guide the slime to reach the endpoint and unlock the new challenges and surprises. The whole surroundings are full of dangerous obstacles, help slime to reach the endpoint without losing its life. Features - Simple control: Touch and slide to reach your endpoint. - Challenging and fun levels: You will feel addicted and enjoy the challenging levels. - Traps are more challenging as you reach higher levels. - Easy to learn! Too hard to be a pro! Be careful! This game is addictive. You won't stop after passing the exciting levels. Take a surreal journey through an otherworldly dimension, move in harmony with sound and music & reach the goal by defending the attacks. You have three lives in a game. After losing your whole life, you need to restart the game from starting point. Try to pass over all tricky obstacles in the dangerous path. The Path Of Slime is a pixel-art game with slime as the main character. Our task is to reach slime at the endpoint without losing life in tricky obstacles. The game will challenge you to how far you can slide the slime without losing your life. Learn the patterns and come up with the moves and proper timing to pass it! Do not give up, challenge yourself and play the game. Path Of Slime is designed for smooth & fast performance, with a simple one-finger control design. Challenge your friends to play the game and see who is the best! End your search for an adventurous challenging game here. Download and play the "Path Of Slime".
EntertainmentBrookings Register

Labyrinths: Walking a winding path

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, living as we do in a secular culture. When I typed in “labyrinth” on the computer search engine, it gave me a movie. Surprise!. Labyrinth was a 1986 musical fantasy film, where a young girl tries to rescue her infant brother at the center of an enormous otherworldly maze. It wasn’t a very successful film at the box office. Apparently that lack of success caused the director of the movie, his last, some personal distress. He probably would have been helped by a real labyrinth, not a maze!
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Path of Wellness

After the 2019 departure of longtime member Janet Weiss—an absolute monster drummer and fixture on every Sleater-Kinney record since 1997’s breakthrough third album Dig Me Out—just a month before the release of that year’s St. Vincent-produced The Center Won’t Hold (a record which Weiss is credited for, but barely plays on), the trio was reduced to the duo of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein. Fans understandably wondered how the band would carry on or perhaps if they could even carry on.
Musicmxdwn.com

RIP: Hum Drummer Bryan St. Pere Dead at 52

Bryan St. Pere, previously of alternative rock band Hum as their drummer, has passed away at 52, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The news was confirmed by his bandmates through a post on the band’s official social media pages. The posts explained that St. Pere’s death was unexpected, though gave little...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Strange Fruit,” Billie Holiday

Some songwriters write for an entire lifetime and never see much success, or never have their work publicly acknowledged, good as it may be. And then there are writers who seem to just be in the right place at the right time, who haven’t put all that much elbow grease into it, but still hit the jackpot when a song they wrote, or co-wrote, makes them a million bucks.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

Artist of the Month: Tim O’Brien

Tim O’Brien is putting his best foot forward with He Walked On, a new collection of eight originals and five carefully chosen covers. Through his music he shares his worldview, by channeling significant figures like Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemmings, Congressman John Lewis, and John Prine. The topics on this self-produced record may be heavy, yet O’Brien believes that the music offers an opening for reflection.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Alex Paxton – ‘Music For Bosch People’

(Birmingham Record Company BRC011. Album review by Fiona Mactaggart) Not a lot causes this writer to laugh out loud, but this album did, repeatedly. For improvising trombonist, prolific composer and band-leader Alex Paxton’s new electro-acoustic album Music For Bosch People is a witty and exhilarating kaleidoscope of musical ideas, with a stew of references ranging from musique concrète to Frank Zappa. Still only in his early 30s, Paxton has already composed for orchestra, opera, film, theatre and, perhaps most impressively of all, for children.
Musicfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Playlist for ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ Kaz Brekker

We’re back with another Shadow and Bone character playlist. This time we are focusing on the Bastard of the Barrel, AKA Dirtyhands himself, Kaz Brekker. We love our broken leader of the Crows. He’s got many layers and we think our latest playlist touches on all of his emotions. There’s some tracks here that represent his feelings for Inej too don’t worry. If you want a full playlist that is all Kanej, check out the one our girl Lizzie put together.
MusicBelief.Net

Summer Songs Quiz

How is summer living described in the popular song "Summertime," recorded by Sam Cooke, Louise Armstrong, Janis Joplin, and many other artists?. Which famous amusement park is mentioned in the song "Summer" by War?. 3. Which of the following happens under the boardwalk, according to the popular song by The...
Illinois Stateoutdoortrailsnetwork.com

“Humanimal” with Casey Keefer

You know Casey and Chris Keefer from popular shows like "Dropped", "Rival Wild", "BackCountry Quest", "Code of the Wild" and others. They are avid outdoorsmen, hunters and adventure seekers and they are bringing something brand new to the forefront with their "Humanimal" concept. Listen in to The Revolution this week as Casey Keefer joins Jim and Trav to talk about their new show, "Humanimal" on Outdoor Channel, Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET. He'll also highlight how the "Humananimal" brand is more than just a show, it's more of a platform and hub for in-depth outdoor content, education and much more.
Mental Healthzapgossip.com

Tom Odell feels free thanks to pouring issues into song

Tom Odell felt “unshackled” when he started writing songs about his anxiety. The 30-year-old singer had previously kept quiet about his mental health struggles but he’s delighted to have poured his “very destructive” way of thinking into his fourth album ‘Monsters’ and do “something good” with his feelings. He told...