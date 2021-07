PUEBLO, Colo. — A paraglider died Saturday morning after he and another pilot crashed in Lake Pueblo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Wildlife park rangers responded to the scene after a call for help came in about 8:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing two paragliders crash near Pedro's Point. Both paragliders were reportedly skimming the lake's surface and dangling their feet when they went down, CPW said in a news release.