Amsterdam, 22 June 2021 – MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the release of the world’s first Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor series. The Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor is built from the ground up to provide the ultimate experience for Xbox fans. This Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor sets the standard for Xbox gaming. The inclusion of the new HDMI 2.1 spec enables next-gen console gaming with 4K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-clear and ultra-smooth gaming performance. Taking it to the next level, Philips monitors have partnered with the Xbox team to tune this “Designed for Xbox” display to deliver the optimal validated Xbox Series X performance from the moment you plug it in. The first model from the Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor series will be available as a 55” (139.7 cm) model, enabling unparalleled immersion.