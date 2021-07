Cherokee County hay producers should be on the lookout for fall armyworm infestations in their fields and pastures. This past week there have been reports of infestations of these pest all around Cherokee County. Armyworm caterpillars can be identified by examining the front of the head capsule. They have light-colored markings along the seams (sutures) of the "face" that appear as an upside down Y. Other common species of armyworms in Texas include the "true" armyworm, the beet armyworm, the fall armyworm, and the variegated cutworm.