Columbia, MO

Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back for a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding. Parson announced Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding. At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for Planned Parenthood and some family planning services.

