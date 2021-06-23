The Tragic True Story Of The Death Of Abraham Lincoln's Dog

Hey, kids, we just had our 4th week of Summer Reading with the Comanche Study Club and we surely did have a great time here at the library! This week, we heard the story of Crinkleroot, who lead us on an exciting exploration of animal habitats – with his snake, Sassafras, in tow! We traveled through wetlands, woodlands, grasslands, and drylands and saw more than 80 different wildlife species! Wow! We also colored a picture and did some finger painting. And, yes, this was the week that Dairy Queen brought us ice cream! Yum! (Thank you, Dairy Queen! Y’all are awesome!) We have tremendously enjoyed our Summer Reading Program this year and are definitely happy to have such wonderful children back in our library!