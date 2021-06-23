Cancel
Animals

The Tragic True Story Of The Death Of Abraham Lincoln's Dog

By Jean Mendoza
Grunge
Grunge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, had a deep love for animals. In fact, when his wife, Mary, was asked what his hobbies were, she simply replied, "cats." In another instance, when the family was scheduled to have turkey for Thanksgiving, his son pleaded with his father to spare the life of the turkey, which he named Tom, and not eat him for dinner. Of course, Abraham obliged (via National Park Service).

Grunge

Grunge

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more.

