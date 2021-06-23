4 Ways SaaS Companies Can Use Word-of-Mouth Marketing to Drive Growth

By Kara Brown, CEO and CRO of LeadCoverage, an advisor for B2B demand/lead generation and marketing agency. In the business-to-business (B2B) world, there’s a digital marketing “spectrum of sophistication." It’s not about the marketing itself, but rather it has everything to do with measurement. Your edgy copy may wow your team, but it’s useless unless you can measure its effectiveness. Likewise, it’s not about being on all the channels, because as cool as your podcast or Clubhouse room is, if they’re not providing ROI then they’re not working for you and they're not sophisticated.