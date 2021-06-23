Cancel
Rowan County, KY

Norma Hogge leaves MSU Foundation a planned gift in memory of her children

moreheadstate.edu
 13 days ago

The late Norma Hogge wanted to ensure her children were remembered and that future generations of Rowan County students had the financial assistance needed to obtain a college education. In 2002, through the MSU Visionary Society, Hogge established a charitable gift annuity with the MSU Foundation. Upon her passing in 2020, this annuity established the Elijah M. Hogge Jr. and Tina Leslie Hogge Scholarship Endowment.

www.moreheadstate.edu
