Hooper: Crisis calls up, crime down thus far

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper noted that his department is dealing with a spike in crisis calls this month. "That's been a growing concern for us," Hooper said. "Our crime rate is down. Officers aren't responding to as many crime-related calls, but our crisis calls, that's people that are either suffering from a mental health crisis or a substance abuse crisis, those calls are up in the community. In fact, just yesterday, during our day shift, we answered twelve calls of that nature. That's a rising concern."