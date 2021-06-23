Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hooper: Crisis calls up, crime down thus far

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper noted that his department is dealing with a spike in crisis calls this month. "That's been a growing concern for us," Hooper said. "Our crime rate is down. Officers aren't responding to as many crime-related calls, but our crisis calls, that's people that are either suffering from a mental health crisis or a substance abuse crisis, those calls are up in the community. In fact, just yesterday, during our day shift, we answered twelve calls of that nature. That's a rising concern."

hutchpost.com
Community Policy
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mental Health#Hutch Post Hutchinson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Tips lead to arrest in series of Kan. paintball shooting incidents

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating multiple paintball shootings and have made an arrest. During the month of June, police received multiple reports of paintball shooting incidents throughout Topeka that resulted in injuries and property damage, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police asked the public for assistance which...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. man charged with rape of 72-year-old woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused of an alleged sexual assault made his first court appearance Wednesday. Jeremy Brown, 31 of Valley Center, was charged with four counts of rape, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just before 4:30a.m. June 26, police responded to a report of rape...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Body found in Kansas creek

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a body was located in the Shunganunga Creek just to the east of NE Kansas 4 Highway Friday afternoon. Just after 3:15 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the body, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The sheriff's office Crime Scene Unit and detectives were on scene.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Suspect turns himself in for Father's Day killing at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the Father's Day shooting that fatally injured 47-year-old Deandre Freeman of Wichita have made an arrest. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Jermall Campbell turned himself in to authorities, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 8:30a.m. June 20, police responded to a check residence call at a...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. father accused in son's drowning set for arraignment

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested in connection with the drowning death of his 2-year-old son is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In July of 2020, prosecutors charged 44-year-old William Kabutu of Wichita with first-degree felony murder or in the alternative, 2nd degree...
Russell County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

KBI: Man's body found in rural Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found Friday north of Russell, according to a media release from the agency. Just before noon Friday, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
Newton, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Getaway driver sentenced for Newton robbery

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for his role as getaway driver in an armed gas station robbery, according to the United States Attorney. In April 2021, Jeremiah Urias, 19, of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. According to court documents,...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas audit says COVID top cause of death; GOP suspicious

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Kansas during the last four months of 2020, a legislative audit said Tuesday, prompting Republican lawmakers to call for more investigation of the numbers based on unsubstantiated theories that they could have been inflated. The short report from...