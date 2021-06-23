Cancel
Why Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Is Hardly In Roadrunner

By Kate Hagan Gallup
The upcoming documentary "Roadrunner," directed by Morgan Neville, will examine the "uncommon life" of celebrity chef and consummate traveler Anthony Bourdain, per Yahoo. The new documentary covers many of the highs and lows of Bourdain's life (via NY Daily News), but still manages to draw healthy boundaries in a balance of sharing and staying respectful of the family and friends surrounding Bourdain. After his death, Bourdain left behind one child, his daughter Ariane, who he welcomed on April 9, 2007 with then-girlfriend Ottavia Busia. After the birth of their daughter, Bourdain and Busia were married that same month, according to People.

