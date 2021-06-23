Why Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Is Hardly In Roadrunner

The opening words of dialogue from Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain come from the former cook/globetrotter himself. “It is considered useful, enlightening, and therapeutic to think about death for a few minutes a day.” Death is a certainty for all of us, no matter how much we try to distance ourselves from it. It’s only the hope that we can fill our lives with as much purpose as possible. Anthony Bourdain took us through distant lands; far and wide, like a tall, charismatic tour guide with shows such as “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.” He assimilated himself into different cultures and cuisines with a voracity to learn as we did. So, how could a man that had the world as his conquest decide to take his own life?