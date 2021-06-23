Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft OneDrive gets one step closer to replacing Google Photos

By Prasham Parikh
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we were looking at alternatives to Google Photos last month, Microsoft's OneDrive was a no-brainer option for those already paying for Microsoft 365. However, as Manuel noted in his deep dive, the service lacked any editing tools, making it cumbersome to perform even simple actions like cropping. Fortunately, that's changing as the company is now rolling out a suite of editing tools for the Web and Android (version 6.0+).

www.androidpolice.com
Community Policy
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Google Photos#Microsoft 365#Onedrive#Whatsapp#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Internetcbs4indy.com

Amazon Sidewalk to begin sharing internet from your devices starting Tuesday: Here’s how to turn it off

(NEXSTAR) – If you’re not a fan of Amazon Sidewalk, you can still kick it to the curb. Starting Tuesday, Amazon is enabling its new Amazon Sidewalk service to automatically connect Echo and Ring devices to a shared network, allowing those devices — and others — to “work better at home and beyond the front door.” According to Amazon, this shared network is achieved by utilizing a small portion of each device’s internet bandwidth, which is then pooled together to provide Amazon Sidewalk’s services to “you and your neighbors.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

Hands-on: Here’s how the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works

One of the major changes arriving with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser looks to make it easier to use with one hand as it shifts the URL/tab bar to the bottom, introduces customizable Tab Groups and new start page, and more. Let’s dive into how the new Safari in iOS 15 works.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Play Services To Let You Stream Phone Apps To Your Chromebook

An incoming change to Google Play Services could soon let users stream apps from their phone to their Chromebook. That’s based on a new report from XDA Developers, following an initial teardown into update version 21.21.12. Google hasn’t provided any details in the underlying code, regarding exactly how this would...
Computersiclarified.com

Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 126 With New Safari 15 Features [Download]

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 126 which includes many of the new features coming in Safari 15. Safari Technology Preview Release 126 is now available for download for macOS Big Sur and betas of macOS Monterey. If you already have Safari Technology Preview installed, you can update in the Software Update pane of System Preferences on macOS.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

9 new and notable Android apps from the last two weeks including Microsoft Edge Beta, Opera GX, and Expensify.cash (6/5/21 - 6/19/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the arrival of Microsoft's beta version of the Edge browser, a new release from Opera designed for gamers, and a social money app from Expensify. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to use Shortcuts to automatically change your iPhone wallpaper every day

Combining Shortcuts with stock image website Unsplash, you can automate iPhone and iPad to change your home screen wallpaper every day. When it comes to customizing your iPhone or iPad, personalizing the wallpaper is common practice. Some use a recent photo, others use one of the default built-in options, and there are many wallpaper apps you can download for free.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Google Messages Update Brings The Ability To Pin Conversations

Google Messages is picking up the ability to pin conversations to the top of the list with a new update. Version 8.3.026 of the app is currently rolling out on the Play Store and it brings the long-awaited feature. Pin Conversations is a basic feature found in most messaging apps....
Cell PhonesThe Windows Club

How to connect and use Surface device with iPhone, iCloud, and iTunes

With Apple or Microsoft apps and services, you can connect your iPhone and Surface devices, both of which work great together – and you can get your pictures, files, and contacts anywhere, with whatever device you use. In this post, we will show you how to connect and use the Surface device with iPhone, iCloud, and iTunes.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google app for Android crashes after update, here’s a quick fix

The Google app makes it easier for anyone to search. There is the browser version but the specific app offers other interesting features. We’re not sure how many of you use it but for those who do, you may be experiencing some error. There have been reports that the mobile app for Android is repeatedly crashing especially after the last update rollout. If you’re wondering if another update can fix that, you can try these steps first as suggested by our source.
PhotographyThe Verge

Microsoft will let you edit your photos as part of a new OneDrive update

Microsoft is updating OneDrive on the web and Android with basic photo editing features, the company announced Tuesday (via XDA Developers). The new features bring the photo storing experience in OneDrive closer to what Google offers in Google Photos. Among the editing features OneDrive now supports, you can crop, rotate,...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

A specific network name can completely disable Wi-Fi on your iPhone

Here’s a funny bug: a security researcher has found that a carefully crafted network name causes a bug in the networking stack of iOS and can completely disable your iPhone’s ability to connect to Wi-Fi. On Twitter, Carl Schou showed that after joining a Wi-Fi network with a specific name...
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

iOS WiFi Bug Causes Certain Network Name to Disable Wi-Fi on iPhones

IOS has a wireless network naming bug in it that effectively disables an iPhone’s ability to connect to WiFi. The bug was discovered by security researcher Carl Schou, who found that after joining a Wi-Fi network with the name “%p%s%s%s%s%n” his ‌iPhone‌’s Wi-Fi functionality was left “permanently disabled.”. Changing a...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

How to download and use the Clockface feature in Samsung’s Good Lock app

The Samsung Good Lock app was launched originally in 2018 and it brings a number of handy features that aren’t present in stock One UI. We’re going to take a closer look at the Clockface add-on that allows you to customize the clock on your device’s lock screen and Always-On-Display (AOD). It’s a fun and easy way to change and customize the clock faces on your Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Control Your Smart Home from the Android Quick Settings

One of the main reasons why people get into smart home tech is convenience. It’s cool to be able to turn on lights from your phone, but it can be cumbersome, too. Fortunately, Android puts device controls in the Quick Settings panel. Android 11 introduced a new power menu with...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft announce new OneDrive photo editing and management features

In a blog post, Microsoft announced new photo editing and management features coming to the OneDrive service, including the web and mobile apps. Features rolling out now include the ability to crop, rotate and adjust the light and colour of your photos on OneDrive. Microsoft is also launching new ways...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Free app lets you check if you can upgrade to Windows 11 better than Microsoft’s official utility

Windows 11 has some specific requirements, and it is likely that more than 2/3 of PCs are not updatable to the new operating system. To help Windows users know if their device is supported, Microsoft released their PC Health Check utility, but that app has left much to be desired, delivering little information and guidance about how to fix any issues, and often making mistakes.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

OneDrive already has a built-in photo editor

Cloud services are very helpful for those who need extra space to store their files. The photographs are the most frequent and in fact they are the ones that occupy the most as well as the ones that need the most attention in some cases. And as far as needs are concerned, everything depends on what the user requires when it comes to editing, something that will no longer be a problem with the new editing tool that OneDrive offers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OneDrive gets photo editing features on the Web and Android

With Google’s unpopular changes to its Photos storage policies, some people have been in search of a new home for their photos in the cloud. Although probably not a household name among regular consumers, Microsoft’s OneDrive has long offered such an option. Like many cloud storage services that saw a golden opportunity in Google’s change of direction, Microsoft is now shining the spotlight on OneDrive’s new photo handling capabilities, especially on Android.