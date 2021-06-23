Microsoft OneDrive gets one step closer to replacing Google Photos
When we were looking at alternatives to Google Photos last month, Microsoft's OneDrive was a no-brainer option for those already paying for Microsoft 365. However, as Manuel noted in his deep dive, the service lacked any editing tools, making it cumbersome to perform even simple actions like cropping. Fortunately, that's changing as the company is now rolling out a suite of editing tools for the Web and Android (version 6.0+).www.androidpolice.com