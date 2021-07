Kingsport police searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Preston Isbell-Pulliam was last seen on the 200 block of Compton Terrace in Kingsport. He was reported missing on June 19. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion shirt, black athletic shorts and black Nike shoes, he may have also been carrying a backpack. Foul play is not suspected and every possible effort is being made to locate him according to police.