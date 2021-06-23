Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK Built Environment Virtual Pavilion will "give the sector a voice" at COP26 climate conference

By Marcus Fairs
Dezeen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100 organisations have come together to create a virtual pavilion to draw attention to the built environment's contribution to carbon emissions at the COP26 climate conference in November. The UK Built Environment Virtual Pavilion will contain an exhibition of exemplary low-carbon projects "within a bespoke virtual reality space" and...

www.dezeen.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built Environment#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Uk#Ukgbc#The Paris Agreement#New London Architecture#The Royal Institute#Conference Of The Parties#Unfccc#Cop26#Wbcsd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.N. opens registration for climate conference with UK vaccine offer

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations has opened registration for this year's climate change conference in Scotland with an offer from host country Britain to vaccinate participants who have not yet been innoculated against COVID-19. The conference, postponed from last year, is known as COP26. It aims to spur more ambitious commitments by countries to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and keep the global average temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius during this century, which was agreed under the Paris Agreement in 2015.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Brexit Proves A Headache Across UK Business Sectors

A lone worker kneels among the vines at the Ridgeview winery in southern England, as a dozen or so visitors sample the estate's sparking wine. Demand for British wine is up domestically but at the same time, Brexit has led to a shortage of seasonal workers, increased costs and red tape.
AgricultureBBC

Climate change: Red meat sector opposes proposed legislation

Northern Ireland's red meat sector has been giving evidence to a Stormont committee on proposed climate legislation. It is opposed to the private member's bill which would set a net-zero emissions target by 2045. The agri-food industry says that would disproportionately affect the sector which is the biggest emitter of...
Visual ArtArchDaily

7 National Pavilions at the 2021 Venice Biennale that Explore Migration and its Impact on Built Environments

Several recurring qualities and topics were explored at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, answering curator Hashim Sarkis' question of "How Will We Live Together". Sarkis called upon architects “to imagine spaces in which we can generously live together”, spaces that are unbound by spatial or social contracts, and are flexible enough to welcome individuals and make them find a sense of belonging in an entirely different habitat. Unlike decades ago, migration today is no longer considered as relocating from rural areas to cities, where people needed to be in proximity to their workplaces. Technological advancements, new work modules, and most notably the pandemic altered the way people perceive spaces, making it possible to complete at least 85% of day-to-day responsibilities from practically anywhere in the world. What we have learned from previous cases, and what we are observing now, is that the built environment needs to be flexible.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Sustainability: Ministry of the Environment wants to save the climate with AI

The Federal Environment Ministry has published a five-point program with which it focuses on environmentally friendly and common good-oriented Artificial Intelligence (AI). As part of the federal government’s multi-billion dollar AI strategy, the department is making 150 million euros available for this until 2025. Pros and cons from the point...
EnvironmentElectronicsWeekly.com

Recycle Your Electricals, give the environment a chance

Need to get rid of some old electronics kit? Check out the website Recycle Your Electricals. As well as a recycling locator giving information on 2,500 donation and recycling points across the UK, there are also background stats and information about recycling and why it’s needed. The reason I mention...
EnvironmentHigh Point Enterprise

Green G for Telecom Sustainability

Green G and Sustainability are hot topics this year at MWC and it is urgent! I am very pleased to see this industry being one of the most active to reduce not just energy consumption but overall environment impact of 5G and beyond. You can also watch my Telecom TV interview on this topic. I am also very happy to lead as chairwoman the Next G Alliance (NGA) Green G working group recently launched in North America, hosted by ATIS, the US Telecom Standard organization.
Environmentmix929.com

Financial sector faces heavier burden in EU climate plans, sources say

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union is considering a wide range of measures to bring the bloc’s financial sector into line with its climate plans, sources who have seen a European Commission strategy paper told Reuters. The document outlines several actions including combating so-called greenwashing of investments, setting climate change...
Museumsfinchannel.com

Game changing digital innovations bring UK museums to new audiences

The FINANCIAL -- The Digital Innovation and Engagement Fund is supporting museums to explore digital innovations such as bespoke video games and telepresence robot guides. The fund is a collaboration between UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and The Museums Association. According to UKRI,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

UK Private Sector Logs Strong Growth In June

(RTTNews) - The UK private sector logged one of the fastest expansion on record in June as there were marked increases in output across the manufacturing and services sectors as the economy continued to reopen, following the COVID-19 lockdown, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The flash composite output index...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

British-built satellites to help fight climate change and save wildlife

Three UK-built satellites set to monitor and tackle climate change and track endangered wildlife are due to be launched on a SpaceX rocket on Friday. UK companies received almost £15 million from the UK Space Agency, through the European Space Agency’s Pioneer Partnership Programme, to develop the trio of satellites due to lift off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
AgricultureDezeen

Use of hemp in architecture and design held back by "ridiculous" UK rules says farmer who built a house from cannabis

A film producer who established a hemp farm to "pull carbon out of the atmosphere" has attacked UK laws that are holding back production of the biomaterial. Architects are "desperate" to specify products made from the cannabis variety in their projects, said Steve Barron, who has converted a Cambridgeshire estate into an organic hemp farm and built a house from the plant.
AgricultureNewswise

Sustainable Agronomy Conference Expands Virtual Format

Newswise — June 21, 2021 – The American Society of Agronomy will host the 4th annual Sustainable Agronomy Conference in a new, extended virtual format. The event series is free to all attendees. The conference will be hosted over a period of six weeks starting on July 20th, with one...