Owning a Tesla Almost Killed Me

By Brook Zimmatore
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three close brushes with death, I had a vision — a Black Mirror-meets-WALL-E future of humans floating around in armchairs with built-in technology that keeps them from ever lifting a finger. The surprising inspiration behind this dystopian foresight: my Tesla. My wife and I have two cars. Once in...

BusinessObserver

Elon Musk Reflects on Tesla’s Darkest Hour: I Gave the Last of My Remaining Cash

Today, Tesla is the world’s most valuable automobile maker and its cars are the best-selling electric vehicles in many countries. But just a few years ago, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy. In fact, Tesla struggled for most of its life, especially during the early years. From time to time, Tesla founder Elon Musk likes to reflects on those difficult times as a reminder of how far he has come.
CarsFOX43.com

Reuters: Americans are curious, but cautious about electric cars

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2021 and discusses the growing popularity of electric vehicles. A Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that while 65% of Americans expect electric cars to take over roadways in the next few decades, many remain concerned about the cost of these vehicles, as well as the potential inconveniences that may arise from owning one.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Testing the Tesla Model S Plaid: Milestones, Records, and Other Geeky Factoids

Hey, have you heard? The 2021.5/2022 Tesla Model S Plaid can run a sub-2.0-second 0-60-mph time on a prepped raceway surface. Well, sort of. The way we gather acceleration data uses the same launch methodology as the NHRA, drag racing's sanctioning body. The official timer starts after 1 foot of forward progress—a.k.a. rollout—so that the car has fully broken the light beam at a competition drag strip's start line. (We factor in this rollout via software when testing without a beam, which is most of the time.) The thing is, on a prepped surface so sticky with resin that it nearly pulls off your shoes, with three electric motors driving all four wheels, and 1,050 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, a lot can happen not only in one foot, but also within the length of a car on its way to 60 mph, and beyond. We'll get to that in a bit.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 Owners Can Now Get A Yoke Steering Wheel

Tesla loves to push the boundaries: whether it's how fast or far its cars can travel, or how much controversial crap its CEO can tweet, this culture of innovation bleeds into every nook and cranny of the Californian EV manufacturer's DNA, and especially into the design language of its cars. Tesla recently made headlines for its controversial yoke steering wheel which it fits to the Model S. While this oddly-shaped steering wheel has been declared safe in countries such as the Netherlands, the jury is still out in other parts of the world where Tesla sells its cars. Despite the legal implications, Tesla fans seem to love the design, and in the following video we get to see an aftermarket steering wheel being fitted to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
TravelMotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Predictive Shifting Test and Review: Well, It Almost Works

It started this past January with a tweet from Elon Musk: "No more stalks. [Cars guess their] drive direction based on what obstacles it sees, context & nav map. You can override on touchscreen." Along with the steering yoke and insanely fast acceleration of the new 2022 Tesla Model S...
Accidentsmotor1.com

Tesla Model 3 driver and passengers survive crash off a cliff

While there's loads of media coverage surrounding a handful of fatal Tesla crashes, as well as some fires, we don't see as many reports about Tesla's vehicles saving lives. However, on several occasions, we've reported on massive and terrible accidents that left the Tesla Model 3 destroyed and the driver and passengers relatively unscathed.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

No Shift: New Tesla Model S Has Hidden Drive, Park, Reverse Controls

Tesla can't just make a car. They have to deliver an experience that's fresh, innovative, fast as all hell, and sometimes a little perplexing, too. The Model S Plaid follows this recipe to the letter, and it's probably the best Tesla to date. However, you might have noticed it's missing a typical shift lever.
TechnologyDesign Taxi

Tesla Unveils Powerful Supercomputer Designed To Train Its Cars’ Autopilot AI

Image via Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition. Tesla has unveiled a new supercomputer, currently the fifth-most powerful in the world, with another upcoming Dojo supercomputer to be revealed soon. The firm is using the new supercomputer to train the neural nets powering Tesla’s Autopilot and self-driving artificial intelligence...
Carsinputmag.com

5 wild stats that explain Tesla's Cybertruck hype

Elon Musk wants to make Tesla’s boxy electric super truck unrivaled in aesthetic and specs. Since being unveiled in 2019, there are few electric vehicles as hyped as Tesla’s beastly-looking Cybertruck. That hype is partially based on the pickup’s boxy, Warthog-like design and Elon Musk’s reliably rabid fan base, but superficialities aside, there’s also lots of eyebrow-raising stuff going on under the hood.
Carsmotor1.com

Gas SUV catches fire after crashing into Tesla Model 3 in China

Ever since the fake brake failure reports and protests in China, Tesla fan and owner Ray4Tesla has clearly been paying close attention. In fact, he started sharing videos of other cars getting into collisions while nearby Teslas were unscathed. This was all due to the protests and manipulated media reports...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Yoke Steering Wheel Looks Like A Terrible Mistake

While that nervous learner driver trundling along at 20 mph tends to grip onto the steering wheel firmly with both hands, badass action movie stars like Vin Diesel know that the only way to look cool while driving is to have one hand on the shift lever and the other high up on the steering wheel at the 12 o'clock position. This isn't possible in some new Teslas like the Model S with their yoke steering wheel designs which are rectangular in shape and lack a top rounded section like, well, every other steering wheel in any other street-legal production car. It turns out that the yoke wheel is as awkward in practice as we imagined.
EconomyComplex

Here’s Why Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 300,000 Vehicles in China

Tesla Inc. recalled nearly 300,000 passenger vehicles in China after widespread safety issues were found associated with the car’s cruise control functions. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s Chinese branch had to pull 249,855 Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact cross-over vehicles, as well as 35,655 imported Model 3 cars due to possible defects with the vehicle’s cruise control. The recall comes after an investigation discovered that the cruise control systems could be activated on their own accord and possibly cause accidental speed increases.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Model 3 Most American Vehicle Sold in U.S.

Tesla Inc. is known for a few things, such as being the best-selling EV maker in the world, the most valuable auto company in the world and it gets to add most American company in the world. More precisely, Cars.com revealed the Tesla Model 3 is the No. 1 most...
Carsarcamax.com

Tesla dealt big blow as almost all cars in China need safety fix

Tesla Inc.’s aspirations in China were dealt a major blow over the weekend after the government ordered that almost all the cars it’s sold in the nation — more than 285,000 of them — be fixed to address a safety issue. The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a...