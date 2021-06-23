Infinite Frontier #1 Review: A Trailblazing Evolution in the Realm of Superhero Events

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will be available to stream on July 8th. Although Resident Evil’s previous endeavors on the big and small screens left a lot to be desired, Netflix’s anime series Infinite Darkness is a step in the right direction. While this show is based on the popular zombie games that have been around for more than two decades, Infinite Darkness does what most games adapted into TV shows or movies fail to do: tell a story that feels both organic and more than just another retelling of the games in a different medium. Even with an imbalance of screentime with the main protagonists, a few poor performances, and weak animation from a couple of minor characters, Infinite Darkness does enough right to work as more than a zombie-kill montage and adds substantially to Resident Evil’s overall story.