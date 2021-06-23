Cancel
Infinite Frontier #1 Review: A Trailblazing Evolution in the Realm of Superhero Events

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's a problem to be found in Infinite Frontier #1, it's that it should have been released far, far sooner. The first installment in a six-issue miniseries arrives nearly four months after the release of Infinite Frontier #0, the wide-ranging one-shot that was expected to signify the newest shift in the status quo for DC Comics' canonical universe. If the months of comics that followed—a mix of new series, miniseries, and continuations of pre-existing story arcs—were any indication, that shift didn’t possess the lasting impact readers expected. In Infinite Frontier #1, the idea of exploring a post-Dark Nights: Death Metal emphasizes a much smaller scope, but delivers a much more rewarding and intriguing story.

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. “Monsters” by Barry Windsor-Smith. (Fantagraphics, $39.99.) Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.