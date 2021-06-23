WHO: No urgent need to vaccinate children against COVID-19 right now

If you live in a place where most people are vaccinated (shoutout to New York), things are probably starting to feel a little more normal. But the reality is that the Delta variant could become a major problem if we don’t get our most hesitant citizens vaccinated in a timely fashion. One thing that could possibly make it easier: Some of them might only need to take half the effort. According to a tiny but revelatory new study, people who had COVID-19 and recovered likely only need one dose of the vaccine.