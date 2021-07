Rumours that the ‘New Rules’ singer and model were dating were sparked in June 2019, when Dua featured in videos at Anwar’s 20th birthday celebrations. The next month, the couple were spotted sharing a passionate kiss were at the 2019 Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, although they had not arrived together. Dua later revealed during ‘What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen that she slid into his DMs at the beginning of their relationship. When asked if she'd ever messaged a star on Instagram, Dua said: "I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend; my current boyfriend. I definitely did that."