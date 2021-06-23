PGA Betting Guide for the Travelers Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tournament officials announced today that 2021 Masters Tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama, World No. 11 Tyrrell Hatton, World No. 21 Paul Casey, and World No. 49 Sergio Garcia have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. Matsuyama earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his historic victory at the 2021 Masters Tournament in April, which marked his first career major championship and sixth career PGA TOUR victory. With the win, Matsuyama became the first male major championship winner from Japan and snapped his winless drought of 1,344 days between wins (2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational). So far this season, the Japan native has garnered eight top-20 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Vivint Houston Open. The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Matsuyama’s third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind where he finished T20 in 2020.