The Experience, Alameda: Rock Wall Wine Co.

Centerbrook, Connecticut-based Angelini Wine, Ltd., welcomed Livon 2020 Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali, a fruit-forward natural wine with orange hues, and Pasetti Rachele, a blend of mostly Chardonnay with some Pecorino and Passerina, both new across U.S. markets. The award-winning Livon winery was founded in Friuli in the 1960s. The winery, with 385 acres under vine and three wine cellars, is known for its various white wines, including Braide Grande Pinot Grigio, Braide Alte Grand Cru and Mandítocaí Friulano among them. The wines are easily recognizable with the Erté numeral “5” logo and a mirror image, which represents “C” for Colli Orientali and Collio. The Pasetti family winery dates back to the 1960s, with vineyards in Pescosansonesco, the heart of Abruzzo’s national park, Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga. Pasetti is the only winery certified to use the national park name on its wine labels. With Rachele, the Pasetti family pays tribute to redheads in their family, with Rachele the namesake red-haired matriarch. Wines include Pecorino, Tenutarossa Rosato Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Fonte Romana Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Tenutarossa Montepulciano and Diecicoppe, a blend of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and Cabernet Sauvignon. The wines are available in Connecticut from Angelini Wine, Ltd and in Rhode Island through Best Beverage.