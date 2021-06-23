Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Experience, Alameda: Rock Wall Wine Co.

By MaryLou Thiercof
sfonthebay.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to find a new favorite wine for the Summer? Try a flight of wines out on the tarmac overlooking San Francisco Bay. These self-guided tastings consist of 6 specially curated wines which showcase the amazing breadth of the Rock Wall portfolio. Each flight features a sampling of sparkling, white, and red wines. Your choice of a stemmed or stemless glass is included in the price ($30) and is yours to keep. No reservations needed. Club Viva members receive 40% off Flights on the Tarmac. Rock Wall is still offering wine by the glass and bottle service outdoors.

www.sfonthebay.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#The Rock#San Francisco Bay#New Favorite#Glass#Rock Wall Wine Co#Club Viva#Fridays Saturdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

2019 Round Rock Vineyard Riesling Receives 92 Points from Wine & Spirits Magazine

With tremendous pride, Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars announces their 2019 Round Rock Vineyard Riesling just received 92 points from Wine & Spirits magazine. June 21st – — Our Round Rock Riesling Vineyard takes its name from large granite boulders, left by ice age glaciers that are now along the vineyard’s edge. The vineyard soils are composed of silt loam and gravelly silt loam derived from calcareous shale and gray, fine-grained sandstone, this profile allows the vines’ roots, planted 449 feet above Seneca Lake, to penetrate deeply in search of water and nutrients.
Drinkscitycurrent.news

SRVS 23rd Annual Sparkling Nights: A virtual Wine & Food Tasting Experience

For more than 55 years, SRVS (pronounced serves) has been at the forefront of providing services for people with disabilities and bringing peace of mind to their families. Their services include residential, community employment and children’s services through their SRVS Kids & Families program. They also offer elder and adult care.
Floyd County, IA951thebull.com

Floyd Co. Conservation Offers Women, Woods, Wine Program

Floyd County Conservation is inviting women to enjoy the great outdoors with a great bottle of wine. Naturalist Heidi Reams says “Women in the Woods with Wine” is once again being offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24th at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock. Reams says...
Restaurantsourcommunitynow.com

Wine lists rock at two new restaurants in Katy and northeast Houston

When you live near downtown as I do, in a city with such a good wining-and-dining scene, it’s easy to become indifferent to what our suburbs might have to offer. However, in recent weeks, I gassed up the car, then made the effort to think — and drink — outside the Loop. And two trips in opposite directions proved well worth a little freeway time.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
DrinksSFGate

510 Selected wines: 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls was the first wine blind tasting to be held in person after the pandemic

The 5th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the blind wine tasting organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Assoenologi, has been carried out in person after last year’s virtual edition. Società Agricola Siddùra, Luogosanto (SS) was given the special Gran Vinitaly 2022 Winery of the Year Award; for the “green” section of the Selection – Wine Without Walls, the winery selected for top honors was Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio E Bandino Lo Franco, Arezzo (AR). Two wines were also awarded the special “Dante” Trophy, in honor of the 700th anniversary of the homonym Italian poet.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Experience the Magic of Lasers with Drive-in Laser Light Shows by Laser Rock USA

Laser Rock USA is pleased to share that they have an upcoming event of their much-awaited drive-in laser light show that guarantees family fun throughout the show. The entire family can experience the magic of lasers backed by euphoric music. This socially distanced event ensures that the families are safe and still enjoy the event to the fullest. The upcoming event is in Virginia between July 29th and August 1st.
Napa, CAMarin Independent Journal

Summer wine tasting experiences to enjoy in Sonoma, Napa, Livermore and more

Here are 30 wine-centric experiences to enjoy this summer, from vineyard outings and winemaker dinners to virtual tastings you can do from home. Abbot’s Passage Winery and Mercantile: Summer opening July 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen. Offering guests tastings or bottle service, shuffleboard and other games, and a Mercantile with artisanal products. Reserve a wine tasting or immersive food and wine experience. abbotspassage.com.
Musicthegabber.com

Rock

Time for some gypsy fun with Barney of Florida’s old old rock, free loving band, the Urban Gypsies. Join Barney in singing, dancing, and remembering Leta. Relax and feel the […]
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Dan Berger On Wine: Spoiled Wine

On consecutive days last week, I was assaulted by two different bottles of wine. Each time was a misdemeanor — both wines were corked. Since cork taint has become less of an issue over the last few years because of the diligence of cork-producing companies to make closures free of the chemical that produces it, the subject hasn’t come up recently.
Colorado StateGazette

Rocking the walls: How I made peace with Colorado dirt

I like it when nature meets me halfway. OK, 70/30. Plant it and forget it, that’s my motto. Or, at least, it used to be. In West Virginia, Washington and New York, minimal effort was all it took. An impromptu toss of seeds on random ground on a random spring day, and in six weeks I was a gardener.
Washington StateWenatchee World

Wine Reviews

Sparkling wine is a hot category, with sales up 50% over the last decade. There was a time when Washington state sparkling wine was hard to find, but now many tasting rooms are offering a form of sparkle and pizazz. A lot of this has to do with the shift in perspective that sparkling wine is not only for special occasions, but also for celebrating the everyday joy of life.
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

GALLERY: Rock band Chevelle performs at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the return of the Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Rock band Chevelle kicked off the 2021 edition with a performance on Saturday, June 26. After more than two decades together, numerous top-charting releases, and countless worldwide tours, Chevelle—the outfit consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler [guitars, vocals], Sam Loeffler [drums]—have confidently sailed through decades of uncharted waters and have emerge with a sound that is equally intricate as it is intimate. Now, the understated musical powerhouse, who.
Drinkswgvunews.org

Mawby Wines

Mawby Wine based in Northern Michigan donates to a local cause. We talk to co owner Mike Laing, donating 2 dollars from their Line 5 Wine to Troubled Water Film.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Livon and Pasetti Launch New White Wines

Centerbrook, Connecticut-based Angelini Wine, Ltd., welcomed Livon 2020 Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali, a fruit-forward natural wine with orange hues, and Pasetti Rachele, a blend of mostly Chardonnay with some Pecorino and Passerina, both new across U.S. markets. The award-winning Livon winery was founded in Friuli in the 1960s. The winery, with 385 acres under vine and three wine cellars, is known for its various white wines, including Braide Grande Pinot Grigio, Braide Alte Grand Cru and Mandítocaí Friulano among them. The wines are easily recognizable with the Erté numeral “5” logo and a mirror image, which represents “C” for Colli Orientali and Collio. The Pasetti family winery dates back to the 1960s, with vineyards in Pescosansonesco, the heart of Abruzzo’s national park, Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga. Pasetti is the only winery certified to use the national park name on its wine labels. With Rachele, the Pasetti family pays tribute to redheads in their family, with Rachele the namesake red-haired matriarch. Wines include Pecorino, Tenutarossa Rosato Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Fonte Romana Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Tenutarossa Montepulciano and Diecicoppe, a blend of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and Cabernet Sauvignon. The wines are available in Connecticut from Angelini Wine, Ltd and in Rhode Island through Best Beverage.