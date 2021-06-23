Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

BAFTA’s Children Awards to Return in 2022 – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After taking 2020 off, BAFTA’s Children’s Awards are set to return in November 2022 following a review starting in May of last year. The upcoming awards will place a stronger focus on engaging young audiences through updated categories and a ceremony to be held at the end of a larger weekend of BAFTA Kids activities. Entry to the awards will open in May of next year with an extended eligibility period reaching back to July 1, 2019. Details for the revised categories, eligibility and rules will be announced in due time. BAFTA was recently recognized, alongside children’s mental health charity Place2B, by Action for Children’s Arts with an outstanding contribution award.

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Crouch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Chinese#The Communist Party#Organic#Channel 4#Acmi#Dendy Films#The Steve Jaggi Company#Eccho Rights#Cj Enm#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Scotland
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

BAFTA Sets Date for 2022 Film Awards

The 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards will take place in London on March 13, 2022, and will be broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One. The awards are the U.K.’s highest film honors and traditionally act as a bellwether to the Oscars, which take place shortly after. Next year’s Academy Awards are set for March 27.
WorldPosted by
Variety

Discovery Plus Sets September Launch in Brazil – Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus will tap into South America’s largest customer base when it launches in Brazil this September. According to Discovery, the streamer’s offer will include original and exclusive content commissioned for the platform, as well as catalog programming from the family of Discovery Channels, TLC, Animal Plant, Food Network and HGTV.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Richard Hammond Sets up Shop at Discovery Plus – Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus has commissioned Chimp Television and Kremelwood to produced “Richard Hammond’s Workshop” (working title), a new six-part docuseries featuring the former “Top Gear” co-host as he sets out to start a prestige classic car restoration and repair business near his hometown of Herefordshire. In the program, Hammond will work...
Businessimdb.com

BFI and ScreenSkills Team to Address Industry Inclusion Gaps Across the U.K. – Global Bulletin

The British Film Institute (BFI), in collaboration with skills body ScreenSkills and other industry bodies, has launched a strategic review designed to develop long-term solutions to tackle the current and emerging skills needs of the screen industries. The review will address the issues of improving inclusion of people from underrepresented groups, and the imbalance between London and the southeast of England, which are thriving, and other parts of the U.K.
SocietyPosted by
Deadline

BAFTA Survey Reveals 12% Of Voters Are From Minority Ethnic Groups & 37% Are Women; Awards Body Commits To Improving Representation

BAFTA has unveiled the results from its most comprehensive membership survey to date. In total, 37.4% of current members are women, 12.2% are from minority ethnic groups, 5.3% have a disability, and 9.7% identify as LGBTQI+. For the first time in the body’s history, a survey was conducted across the entire global membership and filling it out was compulsory for voters.
UEFAPosted by
Variety

England-Germany Soccer Match Nets Huge Ratings for BBC One – Global Bulletin

“A staggering 20.6 million of you watched England’s victory on BBC One last night,” tweeted “Match of the Day” host and English soccer legend Gary Lineker on Wednesday as the viewing numbers from Tuesday night’s UEFA European Football Championship round of 16 match between England and Germany came in. Those numbers make last night’s match the most-watched of the tournament in the U.K., surpassing the Home Nations derby between England and Scotland, which peaked at 19.4 million.
SocietyPosted by
Variety

BAFTA’s Global Membership Diversity Survey Reveals Women, LGBTQI+ and Minority Ethnic Backgrounds Under-Represented

BAFTA’s global membership survey has revealed women, LGBTQI+, people with disabilities and those from minority ethnic groups are severely under-represented in its ranks. The compulsory survey is the first to include all BAFTA members across the globe. Its aim is to identify areas of under-representation and then address them, in order to ensure the organization becomes as diverse, inclusive and representative as possible.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

BFI Kicks Off Global Screen Fund With Support for Cannes Titles ‘Ali & Ava’ and ‘Mothering Sunday’

The British Film Institute (BFI) has kicked off its U.K. Global Screen Fund with cash awards for Cannes titles “Ali & Ava” and “Mothering Sunday.”. “Mothering Sunday,” directed by Eva Husson from a screenplay by Alice Birch and starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, will launch in the festival’s Cannes Premiere section and is represented by Rocket Science, who are awarded £32,930 ($45,435) by the fund.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

BAFTA announces finalists for student awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts last month announced the 15 finalists for the 2021 Global Student Accommodation BAFTA Student Awards. Following the announcement of two new awards – BAFTA Student Award for Games and BAFTA Student Award for Immersive – submissions were received from 126 schools in 34 countries and included narrative film, animation, documentary, 360 videos, Experiential VR, VR Games and PC Games. The virtual ceremony is set to take place on July 23.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

CalArts student honored as BAFTA student award recipient.

California Institute of the Arts student Anna Scott was one of 15 students recognized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for her short film “Onions.”. Scott was awarded the BAFTA Global Student Accommodation award in animation for “Onions,” which follows the journey of two characters moving from one place to another and the “interesting things” they meet in the woods, Scott said.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh to Host ‘The Big Picture’ Indian Adaptation on COLORS (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host “The Big Picture,” the Indian adaptation of the popular quiz show format, marking his television debut. The show will be available on studio Viacom18’s Hindi-language general entertainment channel COLORS. The show is adapted by the channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. It will also be available on Viacom18’s streamer Voot and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio channels.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Set to Release in U.S. and U.K.

Big-budget mainland Chinese propaganda film “1921” is set for distribution across a raft of English-speaking countries, including the U.S. and U.K. The film enjoyed a wide general release in mainland China from Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It is primarily backed by Tencent Pictures and is co-directed by Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng.
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
BusinessSFGate

Channel 4 and Sky Renew Long-Term Strategic Partnership - Global Bulletin

Channel 4 and Sky in the U.K. have extended their pre-existing, long-term commercial partnership in a new multi-year agreement which, according to the companies, will facilitate greater opportunity for collaboration, commercial growth and innovation as broadcasting evolves going forward. Under the terms of the new deal, Sky customers will have...