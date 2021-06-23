Yes, It’s Time To Give ‘Outriders’ Another Chance After Its Legendary Patch

Update 1.10 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update increases the drop rate for all legendary items across the board, basically doubling the rate at which players will obtain legendary gear. An anti-duplication system has also been implemented though, so players will have to work for their drops from now on. The luck system has been adjusted as well, so players shouldn’t go too long without getting good drops anymore. Here’s everything new with Outriders update 1.10.