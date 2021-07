Southern Illinois University Carbondale has once again gained national spotlight for its commitment to serving veterans and active duty military personnel and their families. The university earned recognition for the 15th consecutive year, jumping to the 34th overall position, on the Military Times 2021 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings. SIU moved up more than 50 spots from last year’s No. 88 ranking. The rankings are based on surveys from colleges and universities across the country, along with public data obtained from the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs.