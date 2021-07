A New Jersey school board voted to reverse its decision to wipe holiday names off its calendar after parents expressed outrage during a heated special meeting Monday. The Randolph Township Board of Education sparked headlines last week after it voted unanimously to remove the names of all religious and secular holidays from the school calendar and instead label them “Day Off” in an effort to be more inclusive. The decision followed a backlash after the board originally voted last month to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.