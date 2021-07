Wee Billy Gilmour, Billy “Ballon d’Or” Gilmour, the Scottish Iniesta and Billy Balboa—those are just some of the nicknames that Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour has been given over the last few seasons. There were question marks surrounding the Scottish squad heading into the “2020” European Championships, most notably the status of a particular 5-foot-7 midfielder. Steve Clarke somewhat controversially selected the Blues’ academy product, despite Gilmour having no experience with the Tartan Army’s senior side.