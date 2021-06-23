Ballard spoils Steenhagen's homecoming: Ames head coach comes up short against his former team

Ames head baseball coach Nick Steenhagen got a little emotional when he stepped into the visitor's dugout at historic Nite Hawk Field in Slater Tuesday. Steenhagen had returned to where his head coaching career began back in 2015 when he accepted the head baseball coach position at Ballard. But instead of donning the Bombers' red and white colors as he stood in the dugout on the third-base side of the field, he was now wearing a bright orange jersey across the way.